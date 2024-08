National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the State Coordinator of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Okun Christopher, and Driver, Mr Daniel Effiong Asibong, are…

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the State Coordinator of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Okun Christopher, and Driver, Mr Daniel Effiong Asibong, are missing.

Speaking to the press in Abuja, Director Press and Public Relations department, Eddy Megwa, said they were abducted between Delta and Akwa Ibom States while traveling for an official assignment on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Megwa lamented that since their abduction, all efforts to locate their whereabout have yielded no results.

He said the scheme was in touch with their families in the bid to get any information about their whereabouts.

Megwa pleaded with anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts to reach out to the scheme.