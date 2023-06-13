JUST IN: NNPP’s Falgore emerges Kano assembly speaker

The member-elect from Rogo state constituency, Jibrin Ismail Falgore has emerged the speaker of 10 Kano state House of Assembly. Falgore, a member of the…

The member-elect from Rogo state constituency, Jibrin Ismail Falgore has emerged the speaker of 10 Kano state House of Assembly.

Falgore, a member of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), who won the election unopposed, was nominated by Lawal Hussaini (Dala/NNPP) with his nomination seconded by a member-elect from the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Ali Kachako (Takai).

Similarly, member-elect from Rimingado/Tofa state constituency, Muhammad Bello Butubutu of the ruling NNPP emerged as the deputy speaker unopposed.

He was nominated by Zubairu Hamza Masu (Sumaila/NNPP) and his nomination was seconded by a member of the opposition party (APC) from Gwarzo state assembly constituency.

Daily Trust reports that the NNPP has the majority of the state assembly with 26 members-elect while the APC has 14 members-elect, making up 40 members for the assembly.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...