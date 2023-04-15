NNPP secures fresh win In Kano

Hon Murtala Muhammad Kadage of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has been declared winner of the supplementary election in Garko Local Government area of…

Kadage, who defeated Abba Ibrahim of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his closest rival, would represent the constituency at the House of Assembly.

Announcing the result, Professor Suleiman Mudi of Bayero University Kano, who was the Returning Officer, said he polled the highest votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Murtala Muhammad Kadage of the NNPP as the winner of the Garko Local Government state assembly election supplementary election,” the Professor said.

Kadage expressed gratitude to the people of Garko Local Government Area for their support and promised to work for their interests.