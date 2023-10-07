✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
JUST IN: NNPP reclaims Kano reps seat at Appeal Court

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reclaimed Tarauni Federal Constituency seat at the Court of Appeal. Daily Trust reports that the National and State…

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim
Daily Trust reports that the National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Kano had sacked the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency, Mukhtar Umar Yarima, over certificate forgery and handed the seat to Hafizu Kawu.
The three-man panel led by Justice I.P. Chima declared Yerima ineligible for presenting a forged copy of his primary school certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
But the appellate court on Saturday disagreed with the tribunal, saying the tribunal had failed to establish a case of forgery.
Yerima had denied submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for election, saying the discrepancies in his credentials were due to a change of name, which was made legally, adding that the name change was done long before the 2023 general elections.

