✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

JUST IN: NLC threatens nationwide strike over fuel, cash scarcity

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Monday, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the federal government to address current fuel and naira scarcity in the country. Joe…

FILE PHOTO: Fuel queues
FILE PHOTO: Fuel queues
    By Idowu Isamotu

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Monday, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the federal government to address current fuel and naira scarcity in the country.

Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Labour House on the outcome of a meeting convened by the Central Working Committee of the congress.

He said the union would declare nationwide strike and mass action if the two major problems are not addressed after seven days.

Details later…

More Stories