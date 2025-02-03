JUST IN: NLC suspends protest against tariff hike as FG sets up committee

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest against the recent 50% hike in telecom tariffs approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Briefing newsmen on Monday night in Abuja, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said the suspension was to allow for negotiations with the federal government.

This followed a meeting with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

SPONSOR AD

Ajaero said the government had agreed to set up a larger committee to review the entire tariff structure.

Telecom tariff hike: NANS rejects planned NLC protest

NLC nationwide strike against telcos tariff hike an error – Stakeholders

He said the committee will be composed of five representatives from both sides and is expected to submit its findings within two weeks.

Ajaero said: “We emphasized that the NLC is the largest organisation in Africa, and no stakeholder consultation can exclude us and still stand.

“On that basis, they agreed to form a broader committee to ensure a fair and inclusive agreement to look at the entire tariff structure as a model to come out with a realistic and all-inclusive agreement.

“So the committee will be made up of five representatives, from both sides and expected to come out with a result after two weeks.

“That will determine the next line of action and the process of engagement. The symbolic action of submitting the letters tomorrow will be put on hold until the outcome of such a committee.

“The outcome of such a committee is what will determine our next line of action in terms of protest, in terms of boycott, and in terms of even withdrawal of services, which are the three issues we put online.”