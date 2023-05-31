✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Top Story

NLC rejects new petrol pump price

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the new pump price of petrol fixed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL). Daily Trust reports…

petrol-pump, Petrol subsidy, petroleum products scarcity
Petrol pump

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the new pump price of petrol fixed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Daily Trust reports that the oil firm has directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre.

Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, had said the price adjustment was made in line with “market realities”.

But NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who briefed journalists at Labour House, Abuja, on Wednesday, said the congress would not accept that.

He added that the fixing of price is not what government could do unilaterally.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: