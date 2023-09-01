JUST IN: NLC Declares Warning Strike Over Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians. The strike is to commence…

The Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The strike is to commence on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, according to the NLC.

President Bola Tinubu had declared an end on subsidy within his first hour in office, tripling the price of petrol from N197 per litre to N617.

NLC had kicked against subsidy removal and staged a nationwide protest to call on government not to plunge the masses into hardship.

President Bola Tinubu had subsequently hosted Labour leaders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Details later…

