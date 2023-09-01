✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Top Story

    JUST IN: NLC Declares Warning Strike Over Subsidy Removal

    The Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians. The strike is to commence…

    FILE PHOTO: NLC protests
    FILE PHOTO: NLC protests

    The Nigeria Labour Congres (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

    The strike is to commence on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, according to the NLC.

    President Bola Tinubu had declared an end on subsidy within his first hour in office, tripling the price of petrol from N197 per litre to N617.

    NLC had kicked against subsidy removal and staged a nationwide protest to call on government not to plunge the masses into hardship.

    President Bola Tinubu had subsequently hosted Labour leaders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

    Details later…

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: