NJC recommends Lagos Judge, Kekere-Ekun, as CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).…

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

NJC spokesman, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Kekere-Ekun joined the Lagos State Judiciary as Senior Magistrate II and rose to the position of the State High Court Judge.

She served as Chairman of Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja between November 1996 to May 1999. She was appointed to the bench of the Nigerian courts of appeal in 2004 before her appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in July 2013.

Oye said the decision to appoint Kekere Ekun was taken following the Council’s 106th Meeting presided over by the outgoing CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

He said the meeting was held on August 14 and 15 in Abuja, just seven days before the retirement of Justice Ariwoola as the CJN.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was appointed as the CJN on September 21, 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is billed to bow out on August 22, when he will attain the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The statement read: “The NJC also “recommend twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President.”

“NJC recommends Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Twenty-eight (28) others as Judges of various Courts

“The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024, recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday on 22 August 2024.

“Council also recommend twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President as follows:

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA

Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE

Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi

Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho

Folorunsho, Oba Muritala

Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo

Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike

Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan

ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE

Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru

FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE

Kor, Vincent Tersoo

Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna

Adagba, Nguhemen Julie

Tor, Damian Tersugh

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE

Onche, Ogah Inalegwu

Igba, Theophilus Terhile

EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE

Onyiri, Frank

Ugoji, Victor Chinedum

Obomanu, Godswill Vidal

Oguguo, Rita Chituru

Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah

Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester

Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi

Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE

Daomi, Williams Adebisi

Fabuluje, Adewumi William

Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu

Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness

Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah

Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola

ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA

Muhammad, Lawal Munir

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.”