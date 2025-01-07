JUST IN: NFF appoints Éric Chelle as Super Eagles head coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has approved the appointment of Éric Sékou Chelle as the new Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national football team, the Super Eagles.

The decision followed the recommendation of the NFF’s Technical and Development Sub-Committee during its meeting held in Abuja on January 2, 2025.

The appointment was formally endorsed by the NFF Executive Committee on January 7, 2025.

Chelle, 47, is a former head coach of Mali’s senior national team and brings a wealth of experience, having managed clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran.

During his playing career in France, he represented Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres, and Chamois Niortais.

Born in Côte d’Ivoire to a French father and a Malian mother, Chelle was eligible to represent Côte d’Ivoire, France, and Mali. He opted for Mali, earning five caps before retiring.

As Mali’s head coach from 2022 to 2024, Chelle led the Aiglons to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire. Mali came agonizingly close to the semi-finals, losing 2-1 to the eventual champions after extra time. Under his leadership, Mali recorded 14 wins, five draws, and three losses.

Chelle’s tenure with Mali ended in June 2024, but his achievements left a mark, including one of the most memorable performances at the 2023 AFCON.

The Super Eagles’ head coach position became vacant following Finidi George’s resignation after disappointing results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, including a draw against South Africa and a loss to the Benin Republic.

Chelle’s appointment is effective immediately, and his primary task will be to guide Nigeria to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. The crucial Matchday 5 and 6 qualifiers are scheduled for March.