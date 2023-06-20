JUST IN: NDLEA, NAFDAC Boards exempted from dissolution, FG clarifies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from the dissolution of boards and agencies.

Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), gave the clarification in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution,” Bassey said.

President Tinubu had on Monday night approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

This happened hours after the President sacked all service chiefs and named their replacements.

