JUST IN: Motorists desert Kano station as petrol hits N620 per litre

Some motorists who stopped to refuel at the NNPC Mega Station in Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State, have driven out without doing so.

They had gone to the station with the thought of buying fuel at N540 per litre, but immediately they were informed of the upward review, they left.

One of the Staff of the station, who asked not to be named said, “the increment took effect this morning and as you can see, customers have been leaving.”

A tricycle operator, Nura Isiya, said, “This is ridiculous, where are we heading for in this country? Honestly I can’t buy at this price.”

A car owner, Shamsuddeen Muhammad, left the station without refuelling, saying he now preferred to buy from independent marketers who are yet to adjust their prices as at the time of filing this report.

“Haba Mallam, what is this? I have called someone and I can get it at cheaper price at least the N540 to N550 per litre in other stations.

“Let me rush there before they get wind of the situation and increase the price also. We are doomed in this country.”

Also speaking, a passenger said, “So now even the government is doing things without announcement?”

Daily Trust observed that over 30 trucks load of fuel are currently parked outside the premises of the State NNPC Depot.

Even at the mega station, two trucks, one for diesel and the other with petrol are about to offload more to the station.

