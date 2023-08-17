JUST IN: Military reveals number of troops killed by terrorists in Niger

The Military High Command, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 3 officers, 22 soldiers were killed in Niger State while 7 were wounded by…

The Military High Command, on Thursday, disclosed that no fewer than 3 officers, 22 soldiers were killed in Niger State while 7 were wounded by terrorists.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director Defence Media Operations, revealed this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Buba told journalists that the Air Force jet that crashed in Shiroro area of Niger State went to the scene to evacuate the victims.

He, however, vowed that no group could attack its troops and go scot-free, adding that 14 previously killed were in the jet during the crash.

“No group will strike on own troops without injurious consequences,” Buba said.

