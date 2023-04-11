JUST IN: Mbadinuju, ex-Anambra Gov, dies in Abuja

Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State, is dead. Mbadinuju, who governed Anambra between 1999 and 2003, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on…

Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State, is dead.

Mbadinuju, who governed Anambra between 1999 and 2003, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Cheta Mbadinuju, one of the sons of the former governor, confirmed his death in a statement he issued on behalf of the family.

“With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.”

Ayu gone just like Secondus, Wike brags

The fight has just started, Wike tells Ayu

“ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

He lost reelection in 2003 as a result of what some persons described as a gang up against him by some political godfathers.

His era had also witnessed political upheaval, including killings, destruction of public institutions and industrial action, most of which were said to have been engineered to make him unpopular, and deny him reelection.

Mbadinuju was born on 14 June 1945. He obtained a BA in political science, and a doctorate in government. He gained a law degree from one of the best English universities. He was an editor of Times International.

Before entering politics, he was an associate professor of politics and African studies at the State University of New York.

The deceased served as personal assistant to governor of the old Enugu State, Dr. Jim Chris Nwobodo, between 1979 and 1980.

He also served as the personal assistant to President Shehu Shagari between 1980 and 1983.

He was married to Nnebuogo Mbadinuju, and the union bore five children: Ada Mbadinuju (a medical doctor), Chetachi Mbadinuju (an entrepreneur), Nwachukwu Mbadinuju (an operations manager), Uche Mbadinuju and Chima Mbadinuju.