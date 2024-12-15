JUST IN: many feared dead in Benue boat accident

Many persons, mostly women and children, are feared dead in a boat accident on River Benue near Ocholonya, in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were reportedly returning to Doma in Nasarawa State after attending a market in Ocholonya village on Saturday when their wooden boat capsized.

A resident of Ocholonya, identified simply as Adanyi, spoke to journalists in Makurdi about the incident.

“Yesterday (Saturday) was Ocholonya market day. The boat was carrying women and children back to Odenyi in Nasarawa State when it capsized,” he said.

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin James, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said that the victims were traders from Apochi and Odenyi communities in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“I have been informed about the accident and reports indicate that over 20 people might have died. Local divers have recovered bodies, but I am waiting for a formal update to confirm the exact number,” James said.

The chairman added that efforts were underway to coordinate with Nasarawa State officials to console the affected families.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Navy had been contacted to assist in the rescue operation.

Attempts to reach the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful, as her phone was unreachable at the time of filing this report.