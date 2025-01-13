JUST IN: Makinde Presents certificate, staff of office to new Alaafin

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the staff of office and certificate to the 46th Alaafin Akeem Owoade.

The brief ceremony was held at the Oyo State Exco Chambers Governor’s office Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday.

Oba Owoade was in the company of his subjects from Oyo town.

Governor makinde in his brief remark hinted that the chiefs who collected money during the process would be prosecuted.

Details later…