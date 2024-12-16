Ademola Lookman emerges African Player of the Year

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has been declared the 2024 African Player of the Year.

Lookman clinched the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award during Monday’s ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, edging out Brighton’s Simon Adingra, Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi.

Lookman was the favourite to win after a year where he has helped Atalanta win the Europa League and reached the final of AFCON 2024 with Nigeria, and he was duly awarded ahead of other top candidates.

SPONSOR AD

It had previously been reported that Hakimi would take home the prize, having won a league and cup double with PSG last season and also helped Morocco to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

In his acceptance speech, Lookman expressed his gratitude to God for the honour and thanked President Bola Tinubu, his teammates, and all those who supported him along the way.

He dedicated the accolade to Nigeria and his family, acknowledging their unwavering support.

The winger urged the next generation not to “let your failure weigh you down. Turn your pains into wings and continue to fly.”