Line tripping caused grid collapse – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed the latest grid collapsed to “a series of lines and generators tripping.

Daily Trust reports that the grid collapse led to all the electricity generation plants not producing and electricity around 2pm.

In a statement, the General Manager of TCN, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the partial disturbance was experienced about 1:52pm.

SPONSOR AD

She, however, said data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

“TCN engineers are already working to quickly restore bulk power supply to the states affected by the partial disturbance. Presently, bulk power supply has been restored to Abuja, at 2.49pm, and we are gradually restoring to other parts of the country.”

“We sincerely apologize for every inconvenience this may cause our electricity customers.”