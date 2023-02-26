JUST IN: Lagos Senator wins election in Ogun

The Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola has won the Ogun West senatorial election in Ogun State. Adeola, aka Yayi, had switched his political…

Adeola, aka Yayi, had switched his political base from Lagos to Ogun State, and run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He polled 112,887 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri who scored 60,189. The Labour Party candidate came third with 19, 244 votes.

The result was announced by Prof Oluseye Olusegun Onabanjo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta at the Oronna Townhall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre on Sunday.

Reacting, Adeola in a statement by his Media Aide, Kayode Odunaro, expressed his satisfaction on the outcome of the election.

He said, “Senator Adeola who had won all his five previous elections consecutively made national history by winning again in Ogun West from his present senatorial district of Lagos West making a senator in a state and a senator-elect in another state until the expiration of his current term in June this year.

“Senator Adeola had won his party’s primary in Ogun West against the incumbent senator, Senator Tolu Odebiyi by a total vote of 294 against zero for the incumbent in a democratic election that had the presence of the incumbency.

“The winning votes of 112,000 for Senator Adeola marked a departure from the previous senatorial election of 2019 where the winner scored 58, 452 votes out of a total of 150,517 of the three top candidates.

“Expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the poll in his favour and in favour of all APC candidates, including APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Adeola thanked God and his people for the overwhelming confidence and trust they expressed through their votes adding that having gone round the nooks and crannies of Ogun West in his ward to ward campaign tour, he knows where the shoe pinches them and is ready to give effective representation never experienced before in the district.

“I want to assure you that having gone round the 59 wards of the district, I am aware of the developmental challenges facing my people in the area of infrastructure, energy, education and healthcare. Even before the election, I have started addressing some of these challenges and I promise to continue in similar pattern in the days, weeks and months ahead.”