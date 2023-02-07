Just in: Lagos APC suspends campaign over naira, fuel scarcity 

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its campaign for the forthcoming elections. The party chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said…

The party chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was taken “as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign.”

He empathised with the general public, especially the downtrodden whom he noted are at the receiving end of the situation. According to him, it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things at the moment.

He emphasized that members of the APC are not immune to the development as he has been inundated with several complaints. He further joined his voice with well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the Naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Ojelabi also appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact. He enjoined all Lagosians to remain law abiding as all issues will be resolved in due course.