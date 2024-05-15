✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

JUST IN: Labour rejects N48,000 minimum wage, pulls out from negotiation committee

The Congress accused the government and members…

ajaero
President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero, addresses workers on May Day

Members of the organised labour, on Wednesday, lampooned the federal government for offering Nigerian workers N48,000 minimum wage.

The Congress accused the government and members of organised private sector or disgracing them with what they described as “ridiculous offers”.

Daily Trust reports that while the government offered N48,000, members of the organised private sector offered N54,000.

But kicking against the offer at a briefing that was held at Labour House, labour leaders said government did not provide any data to back up the offers.

Details later…

