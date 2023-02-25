Kwankwaso wins Emir of Kano’s polling unit

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has won at polling unit of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu…

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has won at polling unit of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, stationed at Kofar Kwaru Islamiyya.

NNPP clinched 99 votes while the All Progressive Congress (APC) got 39 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clinched 32 votes while Labour Party (LP), one vote and APGA two votes.

See the results below:

Senate

APC 53

NNPP 102

PDP 15

Reps

ADC 4

APC 46

NNPP 99

PDP 24