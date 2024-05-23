Kingmakers arrive Kano Government House

Kingmakers who will decide the next Emir of Kano have arrived at the State Government House for the much anticipated appointment of the next first-class…

They were led to the governor’s office by Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, the Madakin Kano and head of the kingmakers.

Daily Trust reports that any moment from now, the governor will sign the bill which repealed Kano emirates council law.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had deposed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi after enacting the repealed law.

He had also split Kano emirates into five.

But the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) controlled assembly voted against the law on Thursday and transmitted a bill to Governor Abba Yusuf.

Sources had told Daily Trust that Yusuf would sign the bill and reinstate Sanusi.