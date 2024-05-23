✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Kingmakers arrive Kano Government House

Kingmakers who will decide the next Emir of Kano have arrived at the State Government House for the much anticipated appointment of the next first-class…

Kingmakers who will decide the next Emir of Kano have arrived at the State Government House for the much anticipated appointment of the next first-class monarch.

They were led to the governor’s office by Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, the Madakin Kano and head of the kingmakers.

Daily Trust reports that any moment from now, the governor will sign the bill which repealed Kano emirates council law.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had deposed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi after enacting the repealed law.

He had also split Kano emirates into five.

All Kano Emirs have been removed &#8211; House Majority Leader

Five things to know about new Kano Emirate Council Law

But the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) controlled assembly voted against the law on Thursday and transmitted a bill to Governor Abba Yusuf.

Sources had told Daily Trust that Yusuf would sign the bill and reinstate Sanusi.

