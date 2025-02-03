Killers of Ogun couple sentenced to death

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Monday, convicted and sentenced three persons to death by hanging for killing a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their son, Oreoluwa, on New Year Day in 2023.

Justice Basirat Adebowale sentenced the trio of Adekambi Lekan, who was driver of the deceased; Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed, after delivering a judgement which lasted for more than three hours.

The trio were arraigned alongside Fadairo Temitope (wife of the first defendant); Adekambi Adenike, the mother; Owolaja Aanuoluwapo; Usman Azeez, Abass Odetola and Adewusi Lukman.

SPONSOR AD

They were arraigned for 24-count charge including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, conspiracy to murder, murder, arson, escape from lawful custody, perverting the course of justice, receiving stolen property among others.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Adebowale held that the prosection proved its cases against three major defendants beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge found them guilty of gruesomely murdering the couple and the son before setting the corpses on fire.

Adebowale also held that the manner with which the convicts murdered the couple and the son, they didn’t not deserve mercy of the court as prayed by their lawyers.

The Judge convicted and sentenced first, second and third defendants of counts one to nine, handing them death by hanging or lethal injection, life imprisonment with hard labour, 14 years imprisonment among others.

“The sentence of this court on Adekambi Lekan in respect of count II is that he be hanged by neck until you’re dead or by lethal injection.

“May God have mercy on your soul,” the court held.

Lekan’s Wife was also convicted and sentenced for four years for count 12 and 14, which will run concurrently.

The judge discharged counts 12, 13 and 14 against the mother, but found her guilty of count 15 with a one year imprisonment from the day of remand.

Daily Trust reports that like many worshippers, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, alongside their only surviving son, Oreoluwa, attended the 2022/2023 crossover service at the Christ Anglican Church Iporo-Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

After the service, they returned home, basking in the euphoria of witnessing a new year.

But for the Fatinoyes, it was a return to the hands of agents of death. The couple was gruesomely murdered by assailants who stormed their semi-detached apartment, a few hours after the crossover into the New Year.

Their corpses were equally set on fire.

The only surviving son, Oreoluwa, and an adopted son, Olorunyomi Felix, were tied with ropes and thrown into the Ogun River.

The family was still healing from the death of Oluwatunmise, the younger of the two sons, who died in June 2022, while playing football.

The police said, “The assailants took advantage of the busy crossover night into the New Year to carry out the dastardly act.”