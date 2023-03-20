JUST IN: Kidnapped INEC officials regain freedom

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were abducted in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara on Monday have been released. Daily…

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who were abducted in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara on Monday have been released.

Daily Trust had reported how they were abducted in the hometown of Governor Bello Matawalle while on their way to the state collation centre in Gusau.

The officials were on their way to deliver the result of the governorship election for Maradun local government when they were intercepted and taken to an undisclosed location.

But the public relations officer of INEC in the state confirmed their release to Daily Trust, saying that the released officials are on their way to Gusau to deliver the results.