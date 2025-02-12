Kebbi Rep dumps PDP for APC

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member from Kebbi State in the House of Representatives, Salisu Garba Koko, has defected to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Koko, who represents Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the House and read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

The lawmaker in his letter, hinged his decision on what he described as “protracted crisis” rocking the PDP.

SPONSOR AD

Koko’s defection is coming barely 24 hours after another member of the party from Kaduna State, Amos Gwamna Magaji, dumped the main opposition party, citing a similar reason.

The House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda while kicking against the development, denied the claim of any “protracted crisis” in the PDP as stated by the lawmaker.

He said it was wrong for the defecting lawmaker to paint a wrong impression about the true state of the party, adding that there are bound to be disagreements in political parties and that such was not peculiar to PDP as the APC and LP are equally facing some forms of disharmony.

Chinda urged the Speaker to declare the seat of the lawmaker vacant in accordance with the provision of the constitution.

But responding, the Speaker said the House does not have the powers to declare seats of members vacant, saying, only the courts can do so.