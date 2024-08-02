Kano relaxes curfew for 5 hours

Kano State Government has relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on the state. Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, made the announcement on behalf…

Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, made the announcement on behalf of the Governor.

He said, “The curfew has been relaxed for from 12pm to 5pm which it will continue to be observed. This decision is to enable the Muslim faithful in the state to go out and observe the Friday prayers.

“We pray that God will continue to protect us in all our endeavours.”

Daily Trust reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had imposed the 24 hours curfew following the migration of the nationwide protest to looting and vandalisation of public and private properties exercise in the state.