JUST IN: Kaduna lifts curfew

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has lifted the 6pm to 8am curfew imposed in the state to checkmate the breakdown of law and order during the #EndBadGovernance protest.
In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the removal is effective from Tuesday.
He explained that with this development, law-abiding citizens are free to move and engage in legitimate activities in Kaduna and Zaria towns with no restriction.
He said the State Security Council during the extensive assessment held last night unanimously recommended the removal of the curfew and reiterated its commitment to the security and safety of the citizenry in the State.
The Security Council also warned that  processions or gatherings must be verified with the relevant agencies to avoid any breakdown of law and order.
Aruwan said the Council further disclosed that security forces will continue to be on the lookout for threats to public peace, and will prosecute persons or groups posing such threats.
“Governor Sani, presiding over the briefing, commended the leadership of the security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, and all critical stakeholders for the roles they played in containing the unfortunate events which followed the protest in Kaduna and Zaria”, he said.
The Governor assured critical stakeholders of his inclusive and participatory stance, adding that he would continue to engage them towards ensuring the peace, unity and development of the State.

