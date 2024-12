Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, first son of Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, is dead.

He died after a fatal accident just a day after the death of his grandmother.

Hajia Maryam Namadi, the mother of Jigawa State governor, died on Wednesday, after a brief illness at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and was buried same day.

Abdulwahab, 24, was the only person among people involved in the accident that died, as his friend was rushed to hospital for medical attention.