✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
News

JUST IN: INEC shifts nationwide collation of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has moved the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election by some hours. The collation of results from…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has moved the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election by some hours.

The collation of results from the state started on Sunday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Monday’s collation had ended a few minutes past 10 pm.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC National Chairman, had adjourned the collation to 11am on Tuesday to enable the state collation officers for the presidential election (SCOPs) in the remaining states.

But addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, explained that though results from five states were available, the commission expects at least 10 more states to join the day’s collation.

Daily Trust reports that results have been released for about 13 states with the top parties sharing the wins.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories