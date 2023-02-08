INEC chairman briefs FEC 17 days to elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, is currently briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.…

He appeared before the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammmadu Buhari 17 days to the presidential election.

Also expected to brief Council is the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was not in council when the meeting started at 9:58am.

A minute silence was observed in honour of Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd), former minister of special duties under General Yakubu Gowon before Professor Yakubu briefed council members.

The deceased was a member of General Murtala Muhammed’s supreme military council in Nigeria between July 1975 and March 1976, and was military governor of Plateau State from March 1976 to July 1978 after it had been created from part of the old Benue Plateau State.

