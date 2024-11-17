Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Indian prime Minister, who is on a State Visit, arrived in Nigeria on Sunday.

The prime ministers visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visited in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi would seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.