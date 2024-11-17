✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives Abuja

india
india

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Indian prime Minister, who is on a State Visit, arrived in Nigeria on Sunday.

The prime ministers visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visited in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi would seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.

