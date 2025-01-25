I’m still the speaker, Obasa dares Lagos Assembly

The embattled lawmaker, Mudashiru Obasa, says he remains the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly until the “right thing is done.”

Daily Trust reports that members of the Assembly on January 13 impeached Obasa over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

His removal also came a few weeks after he was accused of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex.

At the plenary on January 13, the lawmakers unanimously removed Obasa who had been in the saddle since 2015 as the Speaker.

Obasa, who was away during the impeachment saga, was welcomed back home by his loyalists at his Joel Ogunnaike GRA residence in Ikeja, on Saturday.

Responding to questions from newsmen shortly after he addressed his supporters, Obasa insisted that he remained the Speaker.

“My status in the house? I believe strongly I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way and I will not contest it.

“I’m a Muslim and I believe in fate. But let’s do it the way it should be done.”

When asked if a legal battle is in the offing, Obasa responded “You will know . It’s a matter of time. Thank you and God bless you.”