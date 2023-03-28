Ihedioha withdraws from Imo guber race

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has withdrawn from the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for April 15.…

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has withdrawn from the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for April 15.

Ihedioha’s withdrawal followed a train of events, which culminated in the removal of office of the former PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who was replaced with Iliya Damagum, Vice Chairman, North of the party.

Ihedioha had worked as press officer to Ayu when he was Senate President in 1992.

The former governor had been enmeshed in leadership tussle with the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The duo were expected to slug it out during the April 15 primary election.

Our correspondent gathered that Ihedioha announced his withdrawal in a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party.

The ex-governor said he pulled out of the race in the interest of the party.

When contacted, his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, confirmed the development but did not give further details.

Ihedioha won the 2019 governorship election under PDP but he was removed from office on January 14, 2020 by the Supreme Court, which declared Incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma who came a distant fourth in the election as winner.