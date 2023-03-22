Hoodlums set Ebonyi high court on fire 

Hoodlums have set ablaze a high court in Owutu-Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the…

Hoodlums have set ablaze a high court in Owutu-Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the court on Tuesday and set it ablaze, destroying court documents in the process.

The court registrar, Oluchi Uduma, confirmed the incident to journalists in Owutu-Edda on Wednesday.

She said the court building, documents and other valuables were completely burnt.

The Chairman, Afikpo South LGA, Chima Nkama, also confirmed the incident, adding that the matter had been reported to the police.

The Ebonyi incident added to cases of arson in the South East. In December 2022, a magistrates’ court in Owerri and a high court in Orlu LGA of Imo State, were razed by gunmen.