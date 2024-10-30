✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Governors set up joint committee on constitutional role for royal fathers

From left: Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kazaure Dr Najib Hussaini-Adamu, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II and Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe during President Buhari’s meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa Abuja, yesterday

Governors and traditional rulers rose from a meeting at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday, with a joint committee to study the aggregate inputs on the constitutional role for traditional rulers.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the agenda of the meeting included the issue of the constitutional role for traditional rulers.

He said the meeting agreed that “a joint committee of governors and our traditional rulers should be set up, and that committee should seek to ensure that the various remarks and comments that were made from those that are here present that reflect the desires of those that they represent, should be included to make to make for a robust document.

SPONSOR AD

“Memorandum should also be called for and received, and all that should be synthesized so that whatever document will be presented to the National Assembly will be a very comprehensive, a very inclusive document that seeks to empower our royal majesties, royal highnesses more and seeks to involve them in governance , peace , security of our various states across the country, including the FCT. “

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories