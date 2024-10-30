Governors set up joint committee on constitutional role for royal fathers

Governors and traditional rulers rose from a meeting at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday, with a joint committee to study the aggregate inputs on the constitutional role for traditional rulers.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the agenda of the meeting included the issue of the constitutional role for traditional rulers.

He said the meeting agreed that “a joint committee of governors and our traditional rulers should be set up, and that committee should seek to ensure that the various remarks and comments that were made from those that are here present that reflect the desires of those that they represent, should be included to make to make for a robust document.

“Memorandum should also be called for and received, and all that should be synthesized so that whatever document will be presented to the National Assembly will be a very comprehensive, a very inclusive document that seeks to empower our royal majesties, royal highnesses more and seeks to involve them in governance , peace , security of our various states across the country, including the FCT. “