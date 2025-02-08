JUST IN: Gov Yusuf appoints new SSG

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment takes effect from Monday, February 10, 2025 as announced in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday.

Daily Trust reports that the appointment is coming months after the sack of the Abudullahi Baffa Bichi who was dropped from the cabinet alongside the Chief of Staff and five other commissioners.

According to the statement, Ibrahim was selected based on his extensive experience and expertise, which are expected to play a vital role in advancing the administration’s development agenda and keeping the state on track with its goals.

“⁶’Umar Farouk Ibrahim brings over three decades of distinguished public service to his new role.”

His career in the civil service, spanning from 1987 to 2023, has been marked by key leadership positions that significantly contributed to the governance and administrative structure of Kano State.

“From March 2001 to May 2015, Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“In this capacity, he was instrumental in analyzing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

His early career also saw him play pivotal roles in community and educational reforms, such as his position as Secretary of the Inter-Community and Religious Consultative Forum in 1998 and the Committee on the Review of the Operations of the Agency for Mass Education in 1994.

Mr. Ibrahim obtained a B.Sc. in Political Science from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in 1985, followed by several professional certificates that further enriched his qualifications.

As a seasoned administrator and retired Permanent Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence in his new role as SSG.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the administrative framework of the current government and facilitate the effective execution of its policies and programs.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s appointment would significantly contribute to realizing his administration’s vision for Kano State, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in steering the state toward sustained development and growth.