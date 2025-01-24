✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

Gawuna gets another appointment from Tinubu

gawuna
gawuna

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Nasiru Gawuna, former Deputy Governor of Kano State as the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Friday.

Gawuna, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election, was in 2024 appointed as Chairman Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano.

SPONSOR AD

He became the deputy of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje following the resignation of Prof Afiz Abubakar late 2018.

Gawuna was looking forward to take over from Ganduje as governor but the tsunami of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) threw up Governor Abba Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also named Ganduje as Chairman of the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories