Gawuna gets another appointment from Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Nasiru Gawuna, former Deputy Governor of Kano State as the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Friday.

Gawuna, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election, was in 2024 appointed as Chairman Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano.

He became the deputy of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje following the resignation of Prof Afiz Abubakar late 2018.

Gawuna was looking forward to take over from Ganduje as governor but the tsunami of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) threw up Governor Abba Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also named Ganduje as Chairman of the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).