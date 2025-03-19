JUST IN: Fubara moves out of Govt House as new Administrator set to take charge

Suspended governor of Rivers State governor, Sir Similanayi Fubara, has left Government House, Port Harcourt.

Sources told Daily Trust that the governor moved out on Wednesday morning. This is just as the new Sole Administrator of the State , Admiral Ekwe Ibas (rtd) is warming up to resume duty.

Our reporter who visited Government House on Wednesday morning observed that the place was calm. At least three armoured personnel carrier were stationed at the main entrance of the Government House.

SPONSOR AD

A security source said there was change of guard at the seat of power as all the security details of the Government House have been removed and replaced.

“The governor left Government House this morning and the new administrator is yet to resume. We are expecting him any moment from now. The security details in Government House have been reshuffled. I can tell you that everywhere is calm and nothing is happening as we speak now.”

In the meantime residents of Port Harcourt are going about their normal businesses as there is no sign of break down of law and order.

President Bola Tinubu had declared State of Emergency on Tuesday, citing the vandalisation of pipelines and inability of stakeholders to resolve the political crisis in the state despite a series of interventions.