From Taiwo Yisau, Lagos

Fire has engulfed some sections of the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Firefighters and staff of the popular hotel are making frantic efforts to put out the fire as lodgers and guests scampered to safety.

It was learnt that the fire started around 1:00pm and as of the time of filing this report, the building was still on fire.