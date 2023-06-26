JUST IN: FG suspends works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday, 2nd of July, 2023. This…

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday, 2nd of July, 2023.

This is ahead of the Sallah celebration with the increasing vehicular movement.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr.(Mrs) O. I. Kesha, in a statement said construction activities will resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023.

The statement read, “Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy and very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic. Wishing everyone happy Eidel Kabir celebrations.”

