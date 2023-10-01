FG invites labour leaders to another Aso Rock meeting

The federal government has invited labour leaders for another interaction as part of efforts to avert the impending nationwide indefinite strike. A meeting scheduled last…

The federal government has invited labour leaders for another interaction as part of efforts to avert the impending nationwide indefinite strike.

A meeting scheduled last Friday between government and labour, at the State House, failed to hold as representatives of the organised labour refused to show up.

Sunday’s meeting is slated to hold by 2pm at the Chief of Staff’s Conference Room, State House.

“Further to my earlier correspondence on the above subject, I once again bring greetings from the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.

CSO rejects indefinite strike, accuses Labour of mischief

2023 Presidential Election: No Apology For Backing A Northern Candidate – Abdullahi Adamu

“I am directed to invite the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a meeting with the Government of the above subject scheduled as follows; Date:- Sunday October 1st, 2023; Time:- 2pm; Venue:- Aso Villa Conference Room of the office of the Chief of Staff to Mr President.

“Please be assured as always of the kind regards of the Hon. Minister of Labour & Employment”, a memorandum from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment issued by the Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Emmanuel Igbinosun, on behalf of the Minister, addressed to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), read.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting is expected to be attended by national leadership of both the NLC and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Expected at the meeting from the government side are Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha and other top government officials.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...