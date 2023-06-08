FG declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday as a public holiday in commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior,…

The Federal Government has declared Monday as a public holiday in commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday.

The government, while congratulating Nigerians on the occasion, stated that the country’s democratic journey has encountered stormy and smooth sails, just like in many other climes.

“But the ship of State, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.”

“On this memorable occasion, therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy.

“The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration,” the statement read.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had set aside June 12 as Democracy Day in his second and final term in office.

Previously, it was marked on May 29.

