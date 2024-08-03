Few #EndBadGovernance Protesters Return To Abuja venue

Some #EndBadGovernance Protesters have assembled at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on day three of the protest. Daily Trust had reported how the protesters shunned…

Some #EndBadGovernance Protesters have assembled at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on day three of the protest.

Daily Trust had reported how the protesters shunned the venue and one of the organisers gave different excuses over the absence of activity at the stadium.

One of the policemen deployed in the stadium had even mocked the protesters, saying they had gone “to enjoy weekend”.

However, some minutes past 11am, a group of about 13 young men were seen with placards in front of the stadium.

None of the organisers was among the youths who was addressed by a young man who accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of the masses.

As of the time of filing this report, the protest had not gained traction like it did on the first two days of the exercise.