FCT doctors commence strike over unpaid salaries

Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shut down medical services on Wednesday over unpaid 7 months’ salaries to their colleagues employed in 2023.

Our reporter who visited Kubwa General Hospital, on Wednesday morning, witnessed how patients were told that they could not be attended to because doctors were on strike.

Insiders said the ongoing strike would last for three days as a warning, and might turn to an indefinite one if the government fails to accede to the doctors’ demand.

SPONSOR AD

Recall that the Association of Resident Doctors in the territory had issued a 14-day day ultimatum strike warning to the FCT minister on 23 December last year, demanding him to act urgently.

The ultimatum elapsed on January 6, 2025.

Some of the demands of the doctors as listed by the president of the association in Ajuja, Dr. George Ebong, include, “For the minister to clear the Medical Residency Training Fund of 2024. Implementation of skipping and issuance of skipping letters to its members employed in 2023. Immediate payment of accouterments allowance for 2024, and payment of outgoing 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears, among others demands.

One Mrs. Ihiaka, who accompanied her daughter who was seen on a wheelchair, described the situation as sad, lamenting that she was now left with the option of look for a private hospital, no matter the cost.

She urged the FCT minister to look into the doctors’ demand, as well as focus on the health and education sectors the way he is doing with infrastructural development.

“If the citizens that are going to use the infrastructure have suffered negligence in the health sector, then truly the crucial purpose of the governance has been defeated,” she stated.

FCT permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environmental Secretariat, HSES, Dr. Babagana Adam, declined to speak on the development.