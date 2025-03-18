JUST IN: Explosion rocks oil pipeline in Rivers

An explosion has rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The explosion occurred late Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction.
From a video that emerged on Tuesday morning, thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the atmosphere, with a raging fire spreading fast into the mangrove.
It could not be ascertained if the incident is connected with the recent threats by some militants to blow up oil installation over the political crisis in the state.
- Rivers Assembly’s notice of misconduct not addressed to Fubara — Govt
- Rivers Assembly moves to impeach Fubara
The TNP is a federal transport line that supplies gas to the Bonny Export Terminal in Rivers State.
When contacted, the Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would find out and get back to our reporter, though she had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.
Details later…..
