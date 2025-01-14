JUST IN: Expatriate, others missing as Vehicle fleeing kidnappers plunges into River

A Hilux Van carrying two company workers, including an expatriate, has plunged into the Okulu river in Rivers State.

The incident happened while the driver was reportedly trying to escape from kidnappers who targeted the van along the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

Our reporter learnt that the vehicle lost control after the suspected kidnappers attempted to stop it.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle and its occupants were still trapped in the River on Tuesday afternoon, though frantic efforts were made to rescue them.

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of the State, Hon. Brain Gokpa, had mobilised a rescue team to the scene on Tuesday,

Gokpa who confirmed the incident called on the operatives of the Nigerian Navy and rescue agencies to assist in retrieving the van and rescuing its occupants.

It was gathered that professional divers and marine police have also been deployed to the scene to boost the rescue efforts.

Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has visited the scene, lauding the rescue workers.

Gokpa, in turn, pledged his commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property in the area and promised to empower more personnel to aid in the rescue efforts and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Kidnapping, related crimes and road crashes have been a regular occurrence on the road due to its deplorable state.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said efforts were in place to arrest those behind the incident.