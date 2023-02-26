JUST IN: Ex-Ondo gov’s son, Adefarati, wins N/Assembly poll 

From Tosin Tope, Akure. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Adefarati, as the winner…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Adefarati, as the winner of the House of Representatives election for Akoko South West and Akoko South East federal constituency in Ondo state.

Adefarati, who is also the son of the former governor of the state, the late Adebayo Adefarati, polled 25,872 votes to beat his closest rival in the election exercise, Gbenga Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Kolawole scored 18,403 votes.

Professor Ibukun Emmanuel, INEC’s returning officer for the National Assembly election in Ondo state, declared Adefarati, who is also a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, winner of the weekend exercise.

Prof Emmanuel, who declared the results on Sunday, revealed that a total of 50,940 voters were accredited for the election.

Similarly, INEC has also declared Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the winner of the House of Representatives, Akoko North East/ North West Federal Constituency election in the state.

Tunji-Ojo, popularly known as BTO, who was re-elected for a second term into the Green Chamber won the exercise with 51532 votes.

A member of the APC, Tunji-Ojo is the Chairman, House Committe on Niger Delta Affairs.