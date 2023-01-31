JUST IN: Emir of Dutse dies in Abuja

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, is dead. Details of his death were sketchy as of the time of this report but…

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, is dead.

Details of his death were sketchy as of the time of this report but the monarch reportedly died in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

The prominent Jigawa monarch was said to have been ill for a while.

He was born in 1945 at Yargaba village in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, Dr Sanusi attended Dutse Elementary School from 1952 to 1956.

After his post primary education, he obtained a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and later a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in International Business from Ohio University, United States of America.

He further obtained a Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Project Planning and Analysis from Bradford University, United Kingdom.

The emir was awarded an honorary PhD in Management by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State.

He acquired substantial experience in agricultural consultancy and industrial and commercial management after working for several years.

Under his reign, Dutse Emirate metamorphosed from a sleepy town to a prosperous city where not only the economic fortunes of its people have increased remarkably, but also the level of educational and spiritual awareness rekindled.