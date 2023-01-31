JUST IN: Emefiele finally meets reps over new naira notes crisis

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the House of Representatives to meet with the House Ad-hoc Committee working on…

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the House of Representatives to meet with the House Ad-hoc Committee working on the new currency policy.

The House had invited the CCBNgovernor over over the crisis caused by the new naira notes.

The committee headed by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, was set up to liase with the CBN and commercial banks on the implementation of the policy.

It had earlier invited Emefiele to speak on issue and called for extension of the January 31st dealine which would have expired today.

However, the CBN had already extended the period by 10 days to enable Nigerians deposit their old N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

The outcome of today’s meeting will determine whether or not the period will be extended or not.

